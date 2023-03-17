Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 25.1 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

