Chardan Capital Cuts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $8.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.49% from the company’s previous close.

Immunome Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 64,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,515. Immunome has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth $87,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

