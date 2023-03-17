Chain Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $123.12 million and $16.44 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

