CGN Advisors LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 1,009,573 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

