CGN Advisors LLC Sells 32,038 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,038 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

