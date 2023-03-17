CGN Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Pfizer by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

