CGN Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MLM opened at $331.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

