CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $106.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $73.06 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

