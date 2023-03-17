Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells $70,996.80 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Get Cerus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerus Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.