Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Major Shareholder Buys $827,750.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 92,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Further Reading

