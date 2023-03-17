Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Major Shareholder Buys $827,750.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 92,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $55.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
