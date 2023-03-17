Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.3 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 70,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

