Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 2,030,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,530,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.