Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 2,030,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,530,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

