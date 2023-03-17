Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.01. 130,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,540. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

