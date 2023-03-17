Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Celanese

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

