Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.