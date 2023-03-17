CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,323. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.