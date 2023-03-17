CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.49

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.49 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.79). CC Japan Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.25 ($1.83), with a volume of 187,886 shares changing hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1,650.00.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,555.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

In other CC Japan Income & Growth Trust news, insider June Aitken acquired 879 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,406.40 ($1,714.08). 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.