Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. 333,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.49. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $132.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.