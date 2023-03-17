Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. 333,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.49. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $132.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.