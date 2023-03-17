Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $288.73. 59,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.52 and its 200-day moving average is $239.71. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $299.36.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,761,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.