Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.30.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,626. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

