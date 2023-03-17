Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.29

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.29 and traded as high as $46.16. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 47,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $617.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

