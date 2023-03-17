Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 1,642,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.