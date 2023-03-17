Carret Asset Management LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,489,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 1,041,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

