Carret Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

