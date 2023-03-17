Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

