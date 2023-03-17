Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 503,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.