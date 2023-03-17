Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.51. 147,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.15. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.