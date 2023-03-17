Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 3.8 %

HWC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 406,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,509. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

