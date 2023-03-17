Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 240,912 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06.

