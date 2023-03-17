Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.33. 146,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

