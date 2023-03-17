Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,133 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peabody Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,840 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 66,706 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,486,261 shares of company stock worth $72,920,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 1,657,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

