Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 619,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

