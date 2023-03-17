Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,112 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics accounts for 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 97,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,728. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $788.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHE. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

