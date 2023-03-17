Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 192,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 204.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of MLI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 284,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,434. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Articles

