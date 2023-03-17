Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $224.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $215.36 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.92.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Further Reading

