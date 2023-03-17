Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$108.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$104.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

