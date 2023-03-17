CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens downgraded CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 406,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,701. CareDx has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

Insider Activity at CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

