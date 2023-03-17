Capreit (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.
