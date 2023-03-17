Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 372,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

