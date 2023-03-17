Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Stock Down 2.1 %
CPLP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,501. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 9.69%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
