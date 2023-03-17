Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

CPLP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,501. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

About Capital Product Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

