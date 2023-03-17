Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.14 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.81.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

