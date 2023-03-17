Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 26,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cano Health Stock Performance
CANO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,783,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.08. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
