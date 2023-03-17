Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 26,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,783,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.08. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.