Canacol Energy Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
TSE:CNE opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02. The company has a market cap of C$356.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.30.
About Canacol Energy
