Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.02) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

