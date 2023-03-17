Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund accounts for 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 762,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

RNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

