Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
See Also
