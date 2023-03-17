Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LULU opened at $297.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.