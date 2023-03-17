Cambridge Trust Co. Has $55.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.