Cambridge Trust Co. Has $4.27 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $96.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

