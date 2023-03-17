Cambridge Trust Co. Has $38.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

