Cambridge Trust Co. Has $19.48 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $238.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

